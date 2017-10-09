All you need is Loewe’s 4K bild 3 range

When German telly maker Loewe releases a new product you can generally be sure about two things: it will be impeccably stylish, and very expensive. It should come as no surprise, then, that the bild 3 “entry-level” range consists of three design-led TV’s, the cheapest being the £1,690 bedroom-friendly 43in (3.43). Opt for that model or the 49in 3.49 (£2,090) and you’ll be getting a 4K LCD screen with HDR 10 support, while the larger 55in (£2,790) is an OLED with Dolby Vision HDR. The two smaller sets can also be purchased with Loewe’s DR+, which gives you a 1TB hard drive to load up on recordings, and all three have integrated soundbars. Available in graphite or light grey with a range of stand and mounting options, pick one up from October (this month!).