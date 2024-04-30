The Volumio Motivo will change the way you stream music

Got a killer pair of headphones, but nothing to plug them in to? Or maybe your device has a DAC that’s just not up to your lofty audiophile standards? And what if you want to throw streaming into the mix? This new amplifier from Volumio can take care of all that. It’s a DAC that comes with a built-in touchscreen and streaming – putting everything in one place.

Sporting an 8-inch touchscreen and a snazzy red control knob, the Motivo is designed to make streaming music not just an auditory pleasure but a visual and tactile one as well. The device doesn’t just look good – it’s packed with tech designed to impress the toughest of audiophiles.

It features a top-of-the-line SABRE ES9038 DAC and can handle high-resolution music files up to PCM 384 kHz. You’ll find a slew of outputs including dual analogue XLR balanced, RCA unbalanced, as well as Coaxial and Optical Digital.

But it’s not just about the tech. Michelangelo Guarise, the Founder and CEO of Volumio, claims this device is “the start of the next streaming revolution”. That’s a hefty promise, especially when you’re battling against a sea of black-box streamers. Yet, with its customised Volumio software and AI-driven music discovery, Motivo might just be onto something. It’s easy to use, pretty as a picture, and integrates with virtually every streaming service under the sun including Spotify, Tidal, and Qobuz.

What’s more, for the tinkerers and gadget lovers out there, the Motivo is also Roon ready, supports a host of file formats from DSD to MP3, and even offers CD ripping capabilities. Whether you’re looking to blast some high-energy tracks or chill out with crystal-clear acoustic sounds, this machine is ready to serve.

Priced at €1749, it’s not exactly a steal, but good luck finding something this stylish and feature-packed for less. You can snag one directly from Volumio’s website, and it might just be the chicest addition to your living room (or man cave).

