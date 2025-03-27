This brand new Android flagship killer is available for a stunning price

The Poco F7 Ultra is one of the cheapest ways to get a flagship-level phone – except it’s not got a flagship price. At $649/£650, it’s competing with upper mid-rangers, but the feature set is very aggressive.

Of course, the first thing to notice is the stunning yellow colour (naturally it’s also available in black) but I think there’s a lot to love in the spec sheet.

The Xiaomi-owned phone maker has equipped the Poco F7 Ultra with a flagship-level Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite platform and triple 50MP pixel cameras, including a floating telephoto lens which is ideal for shooting images both near (even at 10mm) and far.

There’s also 150W wired HyperCharge (charge in just over 30 minutes) and 50W wired charging, plus a dedicated VisionBoost graphics chip to power the 6.67in 2K 120Hz AMOLED Flow display.

In my Poco F7 Ultra review I said that “it’s always tempting to point of what’s missing rather than what’s here, but everything on offer from Poco has to be considered alongside the price point, which at $649/£650 is a complete bargain for 12GB/256GB. There’s also a 16GB/512 for $50/£50 more. It’s available from today.

As such, the Poco F7 Ultra hits a really sweet spot with premium powerhouse hardware for a modest cost.” For earlybird pricing, you get $50 off on both versions. Poco was keen to compare it to the S25 Ultra’s spec list as you can see here:

Poco also revealed the F7 Pro, running the slightly older Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (with an even better price point of $499/$549). Again, you get $50 off for Earlybird pricing.

All the new devices come with Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2 based on Android 15 and get six years of security updates and four years of Android feature updates.

The company is also rumored to be launching the F7 5G in the coming weeks. That phone may use the mid-range Snapdragon 8s platform.