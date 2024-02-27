These new headphones from Sennheiser can keep going for 50 hours

If you’re looking for a new set of headphones to sit atop your head, you’ve probably looked at Sennheiser’s range. While sometimes a little pricier, these headphones are known for excellent quality. The latest addition to Sennheiser’s acclaimed line-up are the new Accentum Plus headphones. They combine the best bits of the beloved Momentum 4 with the value-for-money ethos of the Accentum family, for a set of cans you can’t help but want.

These cans are a dream for binge-watchers and music lovers alike. We’re talking Hybrid Adaptive Noise Cancellation, touch-gesture controls, and a lush build that screams premium. The sound can keep on going with a 50-hour battery life that can easily last you for days. And when you do need to juice up, Sennheiser’s Accentum Plus pack a quick charge feature that gives you 5 hours of listening time in just 10 minutes. And yes, they’re wireless, with Bluetooth 5.2, supporting all those fancy codecs, including aptX Adaptive. In layman’s terms: top-notch sound, no strings attached.

Sennheiser hasn’t just thrown in a massive battery and called it a day. They’ve gone all mad scientist with a 37mm dynamic transducer, featuring Sound Personalisation mode. This nifty feature tailors over 75 years of Sennheiser’s audio expertise to your personal hearing profile. And for those chained to their desks, the USB-C cable lets you charge while keeping the tunes flowing from your laptop.

Control-wise, Sennheiser keeps it sleek and simple. A touch-enabled earcup and a companion app let you play god with your audio settings – all with a tap or a swipe. There’s even a Smart Control App for those who like to fiddle with EQ settings and such, all in a user-friendly interface. Plus, Sennheiser engineered the earcups and headband to hug your head like a gentle cloud. And, for those archaic moments when wireless is a no-go, they’ve included a 3.5mm audio cable.

Fancy taking the Accentum Plus headphones for a spin? Sennheiser’s latest are available in both black and white, looking as sleek as you’d expect. They’re up for grabs at select retailers and directly from the brand, with a price of £260/€229.90.

