These audiophile headphones look so good it’s almost a shame to wear them

While there are plenty of top headphones to pick from, planar-magnetic open-backs are revered as the cream of the crop. That’s a lot of audiophile speak, I know. But these types of cans are known for better accuracy and a more open soundscape. Meze Audio’s latest set are dubbed Poet, and they look so good it’s almost a shame to wear them.

At the heart of Poet is Rinaro Isodynamic Hybrid Array technology, the same stuff found in Meze’s higher-end headphones. The result? A sound profile that aims to strike a balance between deep, controlled bass and crystal-clear highs, with lush mids to tie it all together.

The MZ6 Isodynamic Hybrid Array drivers are the real stars here, hand-assembled and tested in Ukraine. Meze claims these headphones deliver ultra-low distortion (<0.05%) and an impressive level of detail retrieval. You also get to enjoy an expansive soundstage despite the more compact design. There’s also a Parus diaphragm involved, weighing in at just 0.06g – the lighter the diaphragm, the better the response.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Meze release without a focus on premium materials and craftsmanship. The Poet’s frame is a mix of magnesium and titanium, with a soft suede leather headrest thrown in for good measure. The ear pads attach magnetically, making them easy to swap out when they start looking worse for wear. Meanwhile, a high-end, hand-braided copper cable comes included for extra durability.

Speaking of, durability and serviceability are big selling points, too. Every component in these headphones is designed to be easily disassembled and replaced. Poet isn’t just an expensive showpiece that’ll fall apart in a few years.

Meze Audio’s Poet headphones are available to order directly from Meze Audio. Pricing is set at $2000/£1850/€2000.