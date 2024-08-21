The new Ring Battery Video Doorbell increases your home’s security – here’s how

For those who don’t fancy rewiring their front porch for a video doorbell, there are smarter options that run on a battery. Ring’s one of the most popular options available. And the Ring Battery Video Doorbell just got smarter, while keeping the same budget price. This smart doorbell adds a 150×150 field of view to increase your home security, as well as going ding-dong.

Ring’s new Battery Video Doorbell promises to give you a better look at your visitors, right down to their shoelaces. It’s all thanks to a new Head-to-Toe HD video feature, borrowed from the Pro options. Ring has given this doorbell a 150-degree by 150-degree field of view that’ll let you catch everything. It’s a 66% taller view than what you got with the old model, which makes it handy for checking out deliveries on your doorstep – if you’ve shelled out for the Ring Protect subscription, of course.

And because Ring knows you don’t want to spend your weekend swearing at a screwdriver, installation is now a breeze. The new push-pin mount means you just shove it in place, and it’s good to go. Need to charge it? Just insert the push-pin tool, and off it comes.

Alongside the taller view, you get Colour Night Vision, so you can see what’s going on whether it’s midday or midnight. Plus, there’s the usual Ring suspects: Customisable Motion Zones, real-time alerts, Live View, and Two-Way Talk. And if you’ve opted into the Ring Protect subscription, you’ll get Smart Alerts, Rich Notifications with photo previews, and cloud storage for up to 180 days. You can even hook it up to your Alexa device, so you can see and chat with your visitors without even getting off the sofa.

On the security side of things, Ring has kept all the usual privacy settings and two-step verification. Plus, there’s an option for end-to-end video encryption. You can also block out areas you don’t want to be recorded.

If you’re itching to smarten up your bell, the Ring Battery Video Doorbell is available for pre-order now. It’ll set you back £100, and you can nab it directly from Ring or Amazon. It starts shipping on 4 September.