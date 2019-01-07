Technics new DJ turntable turns back the clock

Don’t call it a comeback, Technics has been here for years, but its newly announced SL-1200Mk7 is its first proper DJ turntable since being resurrected in 2015. That’s right, time to dust off the branded bomber jacket and alert Kurupt FM because the direct drive deck looks just like the legendary original but now includes features such as reverse playback so uncovering subliminal devil worshipping messages is easier than ever. A staple since the early ‘70s, the latest entry to the SL-1200 series has a coreless motor designed to iron out any vibration kinks, and an aluminium tonearm promising minimum stylus jumping even in harsh conditions… such as Brentford housing estates.