Sphero’s Ultimate Lightning McQueen is a Pixar car come to life

Disney Pixar's Cars franchise makes more money from merchandising than it does from the actual movies - which makes sense, when that merch is as brilliant as Sphero’s Ultimate Lightning McQueen (£300). Featuring an LCD screen, touch-sensitive body panels and a fully animated mouth, this R/C machine is far from child's play. Able to drift and boost at up to six miles per hour, it’s all controlled via the app. The result is a car that truly feels like Owen Wilson's character come to life, helped by the fact that the floppy-haired man himself recorded fresh dialogue for it.