Sage’s Smoking Gun is the perfect weapon to end your kitchen nightmares

“Mmm, how do you make food taste like this?” your dinner guests will ask, as you try to hide your new Smoking Gun (£80) behind your back, waving away a puff of your secret ingredient with a waft of your hand. “Oh, it’s nothing,” you’ll say, “just something I picked up from Heston.” Which isn’t strictly a lie, as it is part of the super-chef’s Sage range, with a removeable burning chamber for the Applewood or Hickory wood chips, and a silicone pipe for making sure the smoke goes where you want it to, and doesn’t just make people want to start chewing on your curtains.