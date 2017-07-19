Sage’s Smoking Gun is the perfect weapon to end your kitchen nightmares

All you need to knock up a killer meal
7 hours ago

“Mmm, how do you make food taste like this?” your dinner guests will ask, as you try to hide your new Smoking Gun (£80) behind your back, waving away a puff of your secret ingredient with a waft of your hand. “Oh, it’s nothing,” you’ll say, “just something I picked up from Heston.” Which isn’t strictly a lie, as it is part of the super-chef’s Sage range, with a removeable burning chamber for the Applewood or Hickory wood chips, and a silicone pipe for making sure the smoke goes where you want it to, and doesn’t just make people want to start chewing on your curtains.

