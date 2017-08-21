Numark's DJ2GO2 lets you mix on the move

Busking isn’t just for one-man bands anymore. Thanks to tech, even DJs can set up for an impromptu set outside Greggs these days. Designed to fit in the space below the keyboard on your laptop, Numark’s DJ2GO2 DJ controller (£59) is as portable as it gets, with a built-in soundcard, pitch- and crossfaders, plus master gain and channel gain controls. All you need to do is hook it up to your laptop via USB, plug in a pair of headphones and choose your first tune. The punters will be dancing around their steak bakes in no time.