Nerf’s Laser Ops Pro blaster connects to your phone so you can keep track of how rubbish your aim is

Like wave machines, potato smiley faces and belting out the words to ‘I Just Can’t Wait to be King’ in the shower, Nerf guns are something you never really grow out of. But as fun as pinging your mate in the forehead with foam darts undoubtedly is, it’s near impossible to keep on top of who’s winning, and losing them down the back of the sofa is an inevitability. Luckily, the toy company’s new Laser Ops Pro kit eliminates both problems. Both the Alpha Point Laser (£29.99) and the Delta Burst Laser (£49.99, pictured) look not unlike guns you might acquire in a Mass Effect game, so we were a bit disappointed to learn that they don’t actually fire wall-melting laser beams. Still, an IR sensor on each gun means you know who’s hitting who, and by connecting your phone to the companion app, you can customise your weapon, track your performance, earn power-ups and even locate opponents in real-time. Billy No Mates night in? Strap your phone to the end of the gun to play a single-player AR shoot ‘em up game. Pre-order now for the July 27 release date.