The Littleville Railroad Kit is an absurdly tiny electromagnetic toy train

Many Stuff readers must have a nostalgic twang for a train set, but not the space, time, money, or supportive other half to turn the entire loft into a recreation of British Rail’s entire pre-Beeching network. Fortunately, World’s Smallest Model Train Layout (from $99) is here to help. It might not be the most ambitious toy train in the world, but it’s arguably the most adorable and space-efficient. The palm-sized kit comes with a pre-assembled track, a ridiculously dinky train, and a bag of tiny buildings, rocks and trees. It’s then up to you to grab some glue and paint, and partake in a bit of landscaping to get your model-making skills back on track.