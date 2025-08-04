Seiko 5 Sports gets a Pepsi bezel, literally

Seiko has finally made it official. While watch fans have been calling red-and-blue bezels “Pepsi” models for decades – largely thanks to the iconic Rolex GMT-Master – this is the first time the drinks giant has actually teamed up with a watchmaker. The new Seiko 5 Sports x Pepsi Limited Editions mark the first collaboration between Seiko and Pepsi, and it’s a fizzy slice of watch world history.

There are two models in the collection, each “limited” to 7000 pieces (so not really limited at all).

The SSK047 is a 42.5mm SKX-style GMT in black, with a bi-directional bezel in Pepsi red and blue, a silicone strap, and the modern Pepsi logo sitting proudly at six o’clock. It also happens to be the first GMT in the Seiko 5 Sports family to wear a silicone strap.

The second watch, the SRPL99, nods to the original Seiko 5 Sports “Pepsi” designs of the 1990s. It’s a 38mm automatic with a silver-white dial, unidirectional red-and-blue bezel, and a metal bracelet.

This one bears the retro Pepsi logo on the dial and comes in packaging that looks like a vintage Pepsi can, while the GMT model gets a matching modern equivalent.

Both watches feature a Pepsi logo on the exhibition caseback alongside their individual limited-edition number. Inside, you’ll find Seiko’s workhorse 4R34 movement in the GMT, and the 4R36 automatic in the retro-inspired piece.

Collectors have long dubbed red and blue watch bezels “Pepsi” models, borrowing the nickname from the Rolex GMT-Master (probably the most iconic GMT watch), which popularised the colour combo in the 1950s. But this release makes it official.

It’s a playful, unexpected collab from a brand that rarely does licensed partnerships, and a fun nod to one of the most recognisable watch colourways of all time.

The Seiko 5 Sports x Pepsi watches are available to pre-order from today from Seiko’s website, priced between £330 and £470 (approx. $425 and $605).

