Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / Hot Stuff / Seiko 5 Sports gets a Pepsi bezel, literally

Hot StuffNewsWatchesSeiko
Hot Stuff, News

Seiko 5 Sports gets a Pepsi bezel, literally

Seiko has turned the fan-made “Pepsi” nickname into an official fizzy collaboration, teaming up with the soft drink giant

Spencer Hart Spencer Hart
Seiko Pepsi on wooden table

Seiko has finally made it official. While watch fans have been calling red-and-blue bezels “Pepsi” models for decades – largely thanks to the iconic Rolex GMT-Master – this is the first time the drinks giant has actually teamed up with a watchmaker. The new Seiko 5 Sports x Pepsi Limited Editions mark the first collaboration between Seiko and Pepsi, and it’s a fizzy slice of watch world history.

There are two models in the collection, each “limited” to 7000 pieces (so not really limited at all).

The SSK047 is a 42.5mm SKX-style GMT in black, with a bi-directional bezel in Pepsi red and blue, a silicone strap, and the modern Pepsi logo sitting proudly at six o’clock. It also happens to be the first GMT in the Seiko 5 Sports family to wear a silicone strap.

The second watch, the SRPL99, nods to the original Seiko 5 Sports “Pepsi” designs of the 1990s. It’s a 38mm automatic with a silver-white dial, unidirectional red-and-blue bezel, and a metal bracelet.

This one bears the retro Pepsi logo on the dial and comes in packaging that looks like a vintage Pepsi can, while the GMT model gets a matching modern equivalent.

Seiko Pepsi models on white background

Both watches feature a Pepsi logo on the exhibition caseback alongside their individual limited-edition number. Inside, you’ll find Seiko’s workhorse 4R34 movement in the GMT, and the 4R36 automatic in the retro-inspired piece.

Collectors have long dubbed red and blue watch bezels “Pepsi” models, borrowing the nickname from the Rolex GMT-Master (probably the most iconic GMT watch), which popularised the colour combo in the 1950s. But this release makes it official.

It’s a playful, unexpected collab from a brand that rarely does licensed partnerships, and a fun nod to one of the most recognisable watch colourways of all time.

The Seiko 5 Sports x Pepsi watches are available to pre-order from today from Seiko’s website, priced between £330 and £470 (approx. $425 and $605).

Liked this? The new Snoopy MoonSwatch Moonshine Gold hides a neat secret on the dial

Profile image of Spencer Hart Spencer Hart Buying Guide Editor

About

As Buying Guide Editor, Spencer is responsible for all e-commerce content on Stuff, overseeing buying guides as well as covering deals and new product launches. Spencer has been writing about consumer tech for over eight years. He has worked on some of the biggest publications in the UK, where he covered everything from the emergence of smartwatches to the arrival of self-driving cars. During this time, Spencer has become a seasoned traveller, racking up air miles while travelling around the world reviewing cars, attending product launches, and covering every trade show known to man, from Baselworld and Geneva Motor Show to CES and MWC. While tech remains one of his biggest passions, Spencer also enjoys getting hands-on with the latest luxury watches, trying out new grooming kit, and road-testing all kinds of vehicles, from electric scooters to supercars.

Areas of expertise

Watches, travel, grooming, transport, tech