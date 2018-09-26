Lego’s Vestas Wind Turbine is a massive turbine for your desk, with eco-friendly plastic trees

Lego’s getting its eco on. 10268 Vestas Wind Turbine (£159.99, available 23 November) was originally a promotional set, released in limited numbers. Now, anyone will be able to build a blocky wind turbine for their desk. You needn’t manually twiddle it either – power functions spin the blades, along with illuminating the porch light of the furnished house at the turbine’s base. (You will, however, have to trundle the little van along yourself, while making BRRRMMM noises.) And if the notion of raising awareness about sustainability and renewable energy with a pile of plastic bricks seems odd, Lego says the set is the first for purchase to contain sustainable plant-sourced tree elements, and that the company already balances all the energy required to make its bricks with energy from renewable sources.