Lego’s latest Creator Expert modular building is a 2504-piece bookshop

If you’re a fan of Lego’s modular buildings, you probably sit there hammering refresh on Lego sites from early December, hoping for a glimpse of the next masterpiece for your street. Well, you’re in luck, because Lego has now revealed 10270 Bookshop (£149.99, available 1 January 2020). Diverging from the more US-oriented efforts released over the past two years (10260 Downtown Diner and 10264 Corner Garage), this set was inspired by Dutch architecture, and has a classical European feel. Your 2504 pieces of plastic joy net you quite a lot of details too. Along with two buildings – a bookshop and a townhouse – the 29cm high, 25cm wide set includes a birch tree that a kid’s got his toy plane stuck in, a pet chameleon in a bedroom, bookshelves and a reading nook. And what are the minifigs reading? Why, Moby Brick, of course.