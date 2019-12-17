Dragonfly Hyperscooter is the Lambo you can stand on
Most electric scooters you see have been dumped on the pavement waiting for their next renter to scoot off into the sunset – but you can be pretty sure Dragonfly’s luxurious Hyperscooter (from US$5000) will be treated with a bit more care and attention. Made from carbon fibre, aerospace grade aluminium and Paulownia wood, with LED lights and a 4.5in 4K screen, its motors deliver 1800W to each wheel, meaning a maximum speed of 38mph and a range of up to 11 miles. There are three- and four-wheel versions and if you’re worried about it being half-inched, each one comes with an RFID fob, ear-splitting alarm and GPS so you can track it if someone sticks it in the back of a van. The Hyperscooter won’t be available until summer 2020, by which time you might actually be able to legally ride one in the UK. Fingers crossed, eh?