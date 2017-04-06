The Automat is a music maker’s robot bonker

Sure, you can buy an electronic synth and make ‘da crazy tunes’. But chances are that some other goatee’d noisenik bought that same synth, twiddled those same knobs and made the same sound. To be truly original, you need properly random instruments, and the soon-to-be-Kickstarted Dadamachines Automat can help. It’s a MIDI controller that lets you set up to 12 actuators that can be used to bonk things, move things or rattle things. Those ‘things’ might be actual instruments, such as a drum, or they might be any sonorous objects you have around your flat. Sorry, studio.