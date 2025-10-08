TAG Heuer Connected E5 is back and better than ever, now without Android Wear OS

TAG Heuer has officially pulled the wraps off its latest luxury smartwatch, the Connected Calibre E5 – and this time, it’s doing things its own way. Gone is Google’s Wear OS platform. In its place sits TAG Heuer OS, a fully in-house system that promises to blend the brand’s Swiss precision with a smoother, cleaner, and faster digital experience.

After a decade of experimenting with connected tech, the new E5 feels to me like TAG Heuer’s most confident step yet (you can read my hands-on TAG Heuer Connected E5 review here). Here’s everything new about the Connected Calibre E5.

For a start, the Connected E5 comes in two sizes for the first time: a 45mm version and a new 40mm option that opens up the range to slimmer wrists.

Both have been subtly reshaped for comfort and more balance. The faceted lugs are sharper, the pushers are smoother, and the case now integrates more seamlessly with the strap thanks to a new interchangeable system. It’s designed to feel less like a gadget, more like a traditional watch (like those found in our guide to the best watches).

Materials are suitably premium, too. The 45mm models are offered in stainless steel or black DLC-coated titanium with ceramic bezels, while the 40mm version is a little more refined, with polished steel, a domed sapphire crystal and even a rose-gold PVD option.

There’s also a broader strap lineup than ever. We’re talking rubber, leather, metal, and nylon, so the E5 can move easily from the gym to office without looking out of place.

Goodbye Wear OS, Hello TAG Heuer OS

The biggest change, though, is under the hood. The TAG Heuer OS replaces Android Wear OS entirely, giving the brand complete control over how the watch looks, feels, and performs.

TAG Heuer claims this should mean faster pairing (five times quicker than before), cleaner visuals, and a more refined interface that feels more TAG than Google.

The OS supports voice calls and assistant access, uses bespoke haptic feedback, and includes improved widgets for health, heart rate, and weather.

Battery life is solid too, up to three days for the 45mm and two for the 40mm, with rapid charging that gets you a full day in around half an hour.

Crucially, it’s now MFi certified, meaning it plays nicely with iPhones without the usual Android smartwatch compromises.

Fitness features galore

The TAG Heuer E5’s wellness suite is designed to track more than just steps – it measures your movement, heart rate, and, later this winter, sleep patterns with SpO2, breathing rate, and heart-rate variability. The idea is to give wearers useful, actionable insights rather than a stream of meaningless data.

There’s even a dedicated heart rate app and a redesigned wellness dashboard that translates your activity into daily and weekly goals, so you can actually see how consistent you’ve been (or haven’t).

Runners and golfers get special treatment, too. Dual-band GPS means more accurate tracking, even in dense cities or remote trails.

The running app supports training plans and long battery life (up to 17 hours on the 45mm).

The Golf Edition, meanwhile, continues TAG’s deep connection with the sport, adding a bezel engraved with hole numbers, a redesigned course map view, and over 40,000 courses worldwide.

The New Balance edition

Perhaps the most unexpected twist in the E5 story is a collaboration with New Balance. The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 40mm x New Balance Edition pairs the new watch with New Balance’s FuelCell SuperComp Elite v5 running shoe – a performance-minded combo aimed squarely at serious runners.

The special edition uses a lightweight black DLC titanium case, purple accents inspired by the matching trainers, and a new Cushion Comfort strap that borrows high-tech textile from the shoe itself.

It’s not just an aesthetic tie-in either. The collaboration brings six exclusive New Balance training plans to the TAG Heuer Connected app – from your first 10K to marathon prep – all synced directly to the watch for guided sessions, pace tracking, and recovery insights.

As two-time Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the campaign’s face, puts it: “They’re built for athletes who want to stay accountable, trust their plan, and keep pushing for better every single day.”

The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 is available now, with prices starting at $1600 in the US, and £1350 in the UK.

