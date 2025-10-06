Omega drops a trailer for the next James Bond, and it’s all about the watch

Yesterday was officially James Bond Day, and Omega marked the occasion with something rather special – a trailer for 007: First Light, the upcoming Bond video game that puts the brand’s iconic Seamaster (one of our best watches) front and centre.

The clip gives fans their first look at gameplay from the story-driven action-adventure title developed by IO Interactive – the studio behind the Hitman series – in partnership with Amazon MGM Studios. It plans to explore Bond’s origins in a fresh standalone story, and, I must say, I’m incredibly excited for it.

While the trailer teases high-octane espionage and sleek visuals, it’s the watch that steals the show. It opens with Q briefing a young Bond: “I’ve set your watch to field mode. It has a variable active range and a 360-degree reach angle. Why don’t you give it a try?” From there, chaos ensues – in the best possible way.

Bond’s Omega becomes a multifunctional gadget worthy of the world’s most famous spy. In quick succession, we see him use it to fire lasers, shoot tranquiliser darts, and trigger what appears to be a small explosive charge.

It’s all seamlessly integrated into the gameplay, and judging by the comments, players are more than ready to get their hands on it.

Play

As for the design, the virtual watch takes inspiration from the Seamaster 300 Chronograph, complete with a grey dial, bronze accents, and the rugged NATO strap. It looks every bit the part.

It’s a smart bit of synergy from Omega, blending its real-world watches with Bond’s digital persona (a strategy we’ve recently seen with Hamilton and Call of Duty). And if this trailer’s anything to go by, 007: First Light could end up doing for the Bond franchise what Hitman did for assassination – only with a sharper suit and a far better watch.

007: First Light is set for release on 27 March 2026.

