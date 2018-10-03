The Surface Pro 6 brings ample power with a bold, black finish

Apple is rumoured to be giving the iPad Pro a significant overhaul later this autumn, but as far as we can tell, Microsoft's new Surface Pro brings no dramatic changes. The Surface Pro 6 looks much like the 2017 model, but it's more capable than ever: the new 8th-gen Intel Core i5 and i7 processors are more than 67% faster than before, packing in extra power while keeping the slim, flexible design that we've come to know and love. And maybe best of all, the Surface Pro 6 arrives in a stylish matte black edition (much like the new Surface Laptop 2), adding a bit of extra cool factor despite the otherwise familiar design. It also comes with a price hike, unfortunately, starting at £879 when it releases on 16 October.