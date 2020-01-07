Samsung’s first ever Galaxy Chromebook is wafer-thin and damn powerful

Samsung has lifted the lid on its first ever Galaxy Chromebook ($999) at CES 2020, and it’s quite the looker. The striking 2-in-1 device is the thinnest Samsung Chromebook ever released at just 9.9mm thick, but despite its wafer-thin form should be able to withstand the wear-and-tear of working life thanks to a durable aluminium shell that comes in vibrant ‘Fiesta Red’ or the more subtle ‘Mercury Gray.’ It’s no slouch in tech terms, either, and packs a 13.3in 4K AMOLED touch screen display, the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, Wi-Fi 6 support, up to 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD at the top end. A built-in pen, fingerprint scanner, and a pair of capable stereo speakers add a little more premium gloss, and should making handling certain tasks that little bit easier.