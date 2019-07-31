The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 squares up to the iPad Pro

Are you a professional? Then you need a tablet! Specifically, a tablet that is happy to jump between the new season of Glow and whatever boring work spreadsheet you’re trying your best to ignore. Apple’s iPad Pro and the Microsoft Surface Pro are leading the way here, but don’t count out Samsung. Its new Galaxy Tab S6 has a 10.5in Super AMOLED display paired with quad AKG speakers that’ll take care of your entertainment needs, while the S Pen stylus can now be used as a remote for presentations, and can charge wirelessly. Samsung has even thought of the strange breed that is tablet photographers, fitting the 5.7mm Galaxy Tab S6 with a dual camera with an ultra-wide lens. Pre-order now.