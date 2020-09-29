The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3 is a 'ruggedised' slate that's hard as nails

Samsung's latest tablet is a sturdy slate designed for "demanding environments" like building sites, retail stores, and your bustling home office. Pitched by the company as a 'ruggedised' tablet, the Galaxy Tab Active3 is based on the Tab Active2 design and features enhanced shock absorption by way of an 'inbox protective cover' that shields it from drops of up to 1.5 meters, IP68 rated dust and water resistance, and Touch Sensitivity that facilitates touchscreen usage even when wearing gloves. Inside that hardy exterior you'll find a Exynos 9810 processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB of storage, Wi-Fi 6 support, and a replaceable 5050mAh fast-charging battery. A quick access key adds instant access to your most-used apps or programs, while an IP68 Certified S Pen can be used to manage complex documents or doodle on your lunch break. There's no word on pricing just yet, but we do know the Tab Active3 will be heading to markets in Europe and Asia.