Refreshed Razer Blade 15 is a high-refresh OLED world’s first

Laptop gamers can finally forget having to choose between super-silky high refresh rates and the incomparable contrast of an OLED display. The updated Razer Blade 15 is the first of its kind with a 240Hz, QHD resolution OLED screen, for super-quick response times while playing and vibrant, black-means-black colours for everything else.

The 15.6in screen promises a 1440p resolution, 1ms response time, and complete coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut – meaning movies should look as the director intended. The colour-accurate panel should catch the eye or creative pros as well as gamers, and the resolution is a welcome step up from the base model’s 1080p panel.

The high refresh rate, high resolution OLED is a big step up from 2019’s Blade 15 Advanced, which made you choose between a 4K OLED and a high refresh rate LCD. Here you get the best of both, although the compromise is that the 400nit brightness isn’t especially high.

Elsewhere Razer has updated the Blade 15 with Intel’s latest and greatest mobile CPU, the 12th-gen Core i9-12800H. It’s paired with 32GB of DDR5 memory, a 1TB SSD and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti dedicated graphics. A spare M.2 slot means you can drop in more NVMe storage if you’re running short.

The Blade’s chassis remains unchanged, with a hefty vapor chamber cooling setup designed to keep those components from getting too toasty. And let’s not forget the all-important RGB: the per-key lighting is completely customisable, should you want a personal light show whenever you tap the keyboard.

Bad news for gamers eager to soothe their eyeballs in OLED goodness, though: the new model won’t be arriving until at least September. Prices are set to start from $3500 in the US, with a UK figure expected to land shortly.