Nokia’s T10 tablet is as pocket-friendly as it is wallet-friendly

When it comes to affordable Android tablets, few could rival the sheer value that was the Nokia T20. Now the firm that created it is having a go, distilling everything we loved about the T20 (amazing battery life, years of guaranteed updates, super-low price) into an even smaller, even more affordable package.

The Nokia T10 is essentially the Finnish alternative to a Fire HD 8 Plus, running the full version of Android 12 rather than Amazon’s overly restrictive OS. Nokia’s typical commitment to new software versions means you shouldn’t be left behind once Google releases its next two major Android versions, either.

It’s packing an 8in HD resolution display, backed up by dual stereo speakers. The combo should be fine for web browsing, ebooks and YouTube, even if the resolution isn’t going to have streaming content like Netflix looking their best.

Power comes from an octa-core Unisoc T606 processor, and a 5100mAh battery should deliver all-day use. You can pick between 3GB of RAM and 32GB of on-board storage, or step up to 4GB and 64GB respectively for a little extra headroom when multitasking, and more space for apps. There’s a Wi-Fi only model, as well as one with built-in 4G.

There’s an 8MP camera on the rear with autofocus and built-in flash. The front-facing webcam even supports face unlock.

The Nokia T10 should go on sale later this month in the UK and across Europe, with prices starting from £129 for the 3GB/32GB, Wi-Fi only variant. A bespoke flip cover will be launching at the same time for £30.