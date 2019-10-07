News
New Amazon Fire HD 10 runs quicker, charges faster and lasts longer
Call the Fire brigade
Amazon’s Fire HD tablets never change all that much on the outside, but the latest 10in version has had some significant upgrades on the inside that make its £150 asking price seem like a bit of a steal. There’s the octa-core 2.0 GHz processor and 2 GB RAM, boosted 12-hour battery life (with USB-C charging), plus the usual 32GB of expandable storage and onboard Alexa skills so you can use it without even having to touch it. There’s also a new 10in version of the Kids Edition, presumably for any nippers with unusually large hands, with the same Full HD display, storage and battery life, plus Amazon’s no-questions-asked, two-year replacement policy. At £200, that one will set you back £50 more. Hey, nobody ever said having kids was cheap.
Tablets & computers