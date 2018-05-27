The Mini PC is a 5-inch Windows 10 touchscreen device small enough to slip into a pocket

People are used to slinging svelte PC notebooks into backpacks, but Mini PC ($159) goes a step further. This tiny device is pocket sized – it weighs just 230g and resembles a smartphone that ate too many pies. But despite having all the style and grace of a metal brick, Mini PC does the business when it comes to specs: 5-inch 1280x720 touchscreen; 8GB RAM; 12GB SSD; and enough ports to make an iPad green with envy, including four USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, and even Ethernet. In the box, you get a fuzzy stand case and tiny foldable Bluetooth keyboard, so you can pretend you’re a giant to distract from the tedium of doing something boring in Word (the Mini PC comes with Windows 10 and Android 5.1 pre-installed). And when it’s time for games, you can use an add-on controller pack to turn your device into the mutant offspring of a Switch and desktop PC.