I got hands on with G’AIM’E Plug & Play, an AI-powered light gun that lets me play Time Crisis on the TV again

Growing up in the nineties was an exciting time to be a gamer because it was just at the time when consoles were reaching the point that they could replicate the most state-of-the-art arcade experiences at home. And I don’t think they ever got better than light gun games.

Sure, they’ve existed further back in the form of electromagnetic shooting galleries or Duck Hunt with the NES Zapper, but it was a game changer when instead of just sprites we got to what felt like real 3D enemies attacking you from your telly that you were shooting back. I may be a dyed-in-the-woo Sega fanboy back then but even I can admit (if grudgingly) that the peak of this form was Namco’s Time Crisis.

The sad thing about its obsolescence wasn’t strictly due to the overall decline of arcade experiences but because these light guns were made for CRT screens that HD screens couldn’t support. The alternatives of aiming with a crosshair, whether that’s using a stick, a mouse or motion controls never quite matched the feel, immediacy or accuracy at just pointing at the screen and pulling the trigger.

There have however been attempts to recreate the light gun experience for modern TVs, most notably the Sinden Light Gun released a few years ago. But now there is finally a light gun that doesn’t just work as a direct plug-and-play experience but comes in an officially licensed package from the original creators themselves. And I was among the first to get my itchy trigger fingers on it.

Although G’AIM’E is a somewhat awkward brand to spell out, even though I get what Japanese company Tassei Denki is going for, the proof is in the pudding, and the tech it’s developed is something tasty indeed. The light gun it has developed is just how you imagine light guns used to work. No external sensors, no drawing an artificial border around your display that’s how the Sinden works. It’s all from the gun itself, which contains a HD camera and some actually smart AI that’s been trained on countless images of different screen display sizes.

Attached to a mini console to with a lengthy cable to ensure you’re at an appropriate distance for the camera to be able to get a clear view of the screen (G’AIM’E’s onboarding video that plays when you first set it up advises you’re at the right distance if you can fit the image of the TV in front of you with your phone’s camera, though I was advised to stand a bit further back than that), I just had to perform a calibration test and then I was ready to play.

A beautiful partnership

Whereas the Sinden merely provided a peripheral, and assumes you either have a collection of old light gun games ported to PC from decades ago or, more likely, acquired them through the grey area of emulation (it does however work with the recent House of the Dead remake), G’AIM’E Plug & Play is a bespoke mini console package, bundling the tech with Time Crisis in an official partnership with Namco. It’s also not just a licence to emulate the game but Tassei Denki has actually worked closely with the engineers of the original game to ensure it’s as arcade-perfect an experience as you can get.

There’s the design of the light gun itself, which closely replicates the light blue light guns attached to arcade cabs for Time Crisis (there’s also a black version, which is exclusive to Japan, owing to laws around the design and colours for gaming light guns), which packs a satisfying and not too forceful recoil feedback when pulling the trigger, while it also has handy side buttons for inserting coin credits and for pausing the game.

Adding to the arcade-perfect experience is also a pedal controller, which plugs into the extra USB-C slot in front of the mini console next to the port for your light gun, which utilises Time Crisis’ unique ducking mechanic. This is available only for the premium and ultimate editions of the G’AIM’E Plug & Play, but just like the G-Con light gun on the PS1 version, you’ve fortunately got a button to do that same mechanic – actually it’s two buttons, one on either side of the gun barrel, so it’s easily within reach whether you’re left or right-handed.

While I was eager to recreate the arcade experience with the pedal, I must also admit that trying to get an accurate shot while having good foot coordination was more challenging than I was prepared for, and found it more comfortable just ducking in and out of the action with buttons. I imagine folks who remember Time Crisis fondly more through the PlayStation version than the arcade version will also be perfectly happy with this and make do with the basic package, which just comes with Time Crisis and a single light gun, since that was also a single-player game.

In a modern touch, it’s also possible to turn on a crosshair. I have mixed feelings on this as I personally view a true light gun experience is reliant on your own skill and precision of pointing the gun, while also reminding me that while G’AIM’E’s tech gets almost-perfectly close to replicating the light gun experience on a CRT it still isn’t completely the same. I’m sure however that others will welcome this addition, such as kids who’ll be able to shoot from the hip and still have fun.

Shooting galleries

There’s no denying that Time Crisis is the headliner here, given that the G’AIM’E Plug & Play is intended to ship before the game’s 30th anniversary in December. With the recent re-release of Ridge Racer coinciding with the Switch 2 launch, it’s also a good time to get nostalgic for Namco’s groundbreaking System 22 3D visuals, which in crisp HD resolution still holds up with a vibrant polygonal charm, only further complemented by Time Crisis’s hilariously hammy B-movie dialogue.

But for those who pony up for the premium or ultimate packages, you’ll also get additional light gun games from Namco’s back catalogue, the Point Blank and Steel Gunners 1 and 2, the latter being a series that has never received a home port before. As an older game with 16-bit graphics, the sprites might pale in visual comparisons, but the cool thing about Steel Gunner is that you’re actually firing machine guns so there’s a simple pleasure in aiming with a crosshair and just holding down the trigger unloading unlimited ammo while the gun rattles in your hand. Just take care not to hit any civilians.

Then there is Point Blank, which deceives you with its cute and colourful sprites when its myriad of shooting gallery-style minigames challenges are unbelievably difficult – including the so-called ‘easy’ mode – requiring the utmost speed and precision. Incidentally, it was the challenges where you only get one shot that I somehow passed, like the one that’s basically if William Tell had a gun instead of a bow, because you at least only focus on one target rather than try to frantically shoot a quote of 15 in under 10 seconds. Keeping to that hardcore nature, it’s also the one game in the collection where Namco doesn’t allow for a visible crosshair.

More importantly, since these other games don’t require a pedal, that extra USB-C port on the mini console can be fitted with an additional G’AIM’E to support instant drop-in two player fun just like you would at the arcade. That makes the ultimate edition, which comes with two guns, a bit of a no-brainer if you’re after a light gun package you can play with mates, along with some extras like a multi-region AC adaptor and a collectable diorama stand featuring Time Crisis star Richard Miller.

Re-load?

But here’s the caveat. While it’ll still be possible for owners of the premium edition to get hold of a second light gun later, it won’t be possible to add the other games to the mini console if you only opt for the basic package. Indeed, as part of this close partnership with Namco, I’m told it’s been ensured that it won’t be possible to sideload the G’AIM’E Plug & Play packages with additional games, which could be a dealbreaker for those who want this light gun for use with other games just like the SInden.

I’m sure that won’t stop hackers and modders from giving it their best shot (no pun intended), though of course the difference between this mini console and the other retro mini consoles we’ve had already is these games are all built from scratch for this device rather than emulations.

However, with the tech proven and Kickstarter pledges already sailed past £500K, surpassing its minimum target of £35K, this is surely only the beginning for Tassei Denki. While there’s nothing else to announce yet, we may see G’AIM’E partnering with other arcade legends to bring their light gun games back with faithful recreations of the same guns. Just get me a Sega bundle that comes with arcade-perfect Virtua Cop 1 and 2 and The House of the Dead 1 and 2, and we have a deal.

The G’AIM’E Time Crisis bundles are expected to ship around November, which you’ll be able to buy directly from the G’AIM’E website with plans for distribution in select retailers. But to ensure you have it first as well as other exclusive bonus rewards, you can back it on Kickstarter, which will remain live until Saturday, 23 August.

So is the G’AIM’E Plug & Play worth it?

If you want to re-live, or experience for the first time, the trigger-happy joy of arcade-style light gun gaming on your telly without fussy set-ups, G’AIM’E Plug & Play feels like a dream come true. It feels even more like a premium product thanks to a close partnership with Namco to ensure its classic arcade shooters are built optimally for modern displays.

Enthusiasts who want to get more bang for their buck may however be sore about this only being part of a standalone walled garden. If you’re being cheap and only want the pure Time Crisis experience, you’ll have to make peace with the fact you won’t be able to add any of the other games to it without forking out on another set. Put those limitations to one side however and this really is the best modern solution to enjoy one of the highlights of arcade gaming at home, and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate such an iconic game’s 30th anniversary.

