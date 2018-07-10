Microsoft’s Surface Go is a 10-inch lightweight tablet to slip into your rucksack

At only 521 grams, it’s just like carrying a can of soup in your bag, only far more slender and a whole load more useful for accessing all your favourite apps, Office 365, and a high-res display that supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity for smooth sailing with the dedicated Surface Pen. With its relatively modest 7th-gen Intel processor, it’ll give you up to nine hours of battery life. That should put you in good stead to bash out a presentation for work, watch a few Netflix episodes and then relax with a podcast - just as well there’s a headphone jack, for when wireless cans fail you. At a very reasonable £379.99, the Surface Go might just achieve some real staying power, and we’ll find out when it’s released in the UK very soon.