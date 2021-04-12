Maotoam is a 13-in-1 hub and stand that elevates any laptop or tablet

Recent Apple kit has a paucity of ports, with the company having apparently decided plugging things in is so last century. Rivals, frustratingly, increasingly follow suit. Fortunately, Maotoam ($109) ‘thinks different’, providing an almost ludicrous 13 ports that’ll let you connect to pretty much anything, charge up to five devices at once, and reduce clutter on your desk. Want a full count? You get two USB-C, three USB-A, SD, micro SD, Ethernet, dual HDMI, DisplayPort and a headphone jack. We’re half surprised there isn’t a parallel port or a way to plug in a C64 joystick. What you do also get, though, is a flexible and fancy hinge, to put your device in the right position, whatever you happen to be working on. Like the idea but reckon 13 ports is overkill? The crowdfunder has a cheaper unit with ‘only’ ten ports – and one for iPad users who’ll settle for eight, versus the single port Apple provides.