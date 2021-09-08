Lenovo’s Yoga Slim 7 Pro and Carbon are featherweight Windows 11 workhorses

Yoga is usually about letting go and slowing down. Lenovo’s new Yoga Slim 7 laptops do just one of those things. Starting at 1.1kg light and 14.9mm thin, the featherweight flip-tops certainly let go of extra baggage. Lenovo claims the fold-flat Carbon edition (from €1199) is the world’s lightest 14in OLED laptop, courtesy of a carbon fibre and magnesium alloy build. Yet there’s a slim chance either will slow you down: both come equipped with AMD Ryzen 7 5800 CPUs for blitzing through tasks on the recently released Windows 11. Each also ships with Amazon Alexa on-board for admin assistance, as well as Dolby Atmos audio and Dolby Vision HDR for vibrant visuals. The marginally beefier Slim 7 Pro (from €1299) packs a 16in display, with the option to spec up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics for better gaming on the go. The impressive pair are both scheduled to ship from October.