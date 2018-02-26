Lenovo’s Yoga 730 is a convertible laptop with Alexa on board

Being barely more flexible than a collection of steel pipes, we’ve had to rule ourselves ourselves out of real yoga. But it’s fine: we can just live vicariously through our laptops! The Yoga 730 is the latest in Lenovo’s line of 2-in-1 laptops, meaning it has a 360 hinge that allows you to flip it into stand, tent and tablet modes when the traditional keyboard setup just won’t do. A slightly redesigned hinge is supposed to make the latter more comfortable. The 730 comes in either 13 or 15in variants, with either a 1080p or 4K touchscreen, and both can be spec’d to your liking. Optional Nvidia GeForce 1050 graphics are reserved for the big version, though. The other notable addition is built-in Alexa support. The Yoga 730 features far-field microphones that should allow you to yell instructions from across the room, whether you opt for Amazon’s assistant or Cortana. With prices starting at $879 and $899 for the 13in and 15in versions respectively, the Yoga 730 is looking like a solid option for those reluctant to cross the £1,000 mark.