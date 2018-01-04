Lenovo’s X Series ThinkPads get a new year refresh

Just a matter of days before CES kicks off in Las Vegas, Lenovo has revealed the latest additions to its ThinkPad X line. First up is the 12.5in X280, thinner and lighter than its predecessor, and sporting the new ThinkShutter webcam cover, which handily slides over the laptop’s front-facing camera to keep the snoops out. For some reason this feature appears to be absent from the touchscreen 13in X380 Yoga, but that model does get Active Pen, an IR camera and Windows Hello compatibility, as well as that trademark 360 hinge. Both models have 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and USB-C adapters, while fast charging will give either an 80% top up in an hour. Prices start at $999 (roughly £740) for the ThinkPad X280 and $1,459 (roughly £1,075) for the ThinkPad X380 Yoga. Both will go on sale later this month.