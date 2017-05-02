Kobo's lighter e-reader makes less of a splash

Kobo fast realised that, while they make holiday reading a cinch, e-readers don’t mix well with water. Rather than laminating the existing range, it decided instead to create a waterproof e-reader - and it’s just released the second, IPX8-rated edition. Lighter than before, the Aura H2O Edition 2 (£TBC) retains a 6.8in screen while shaving 23g off the weight, which your wrists should welcome. OverDrive compatibility now means you’ll be able to rent eBooks directly from your local library, too - perfect for filling its 8GB capacity. You’ll be back at the battery pack more regularly, mind, as the new edition’s cell only lasts a week.