The Huawei MateBook 13 is gunning straight for Apple’s MacBook Air

Watch out, Apple MacBook Air – Huawei’s new MateBook 13 is coming, and it wants to eat your lunch. That’s basically the impression given off by the Chinese giant’s latest laptop, which seems poised to nail the delicate balance betwixt power, portability and design that has so long been the preserve of Apple’s skinny icon. From its 13in 2560 x 1440 touchscreen to its 8GB of RAM and its choice of Intel Core i5 and i7 CPUs (as well as optional discrete Nvidia GPU), the MateBook 13 seems poised to outperform the MacBook Air, and do so at a slightly lower price (it’ll start at just US$999 – around £785) and with a slightly thinner frame. All in all, it’s a notebook worth getting excited about – and we hope to get our hands on one soon to put it through its real-life paces.