HP's Surface-beating Spectre X2 is a silver stunner

Digital doodlers have a new object of desire. HP's refreshed Spectre X2 packs one of Intel's latest Core i7 CPUs behind a mammoth 12.3in, 3000x2000 display that's good for sketching, scribbling and general note-taking thanks to a Windows Ink-friendly stylus. The U-shaped copper kickstand around the back does more than look fantastic, too - it'll adjust to almost any angle, so you can get comfy while you create. Throw in a magnetic keyboard for when you need to get some writing done, a battery that'll get you eight hours between charges, and a Windows Hello-ready IR camera for a password-free lockscreen, and you've got one hot hybrid that'll easily give the Surface Pro a run for it's money. It'll be on sale in Europe from June, with prices starting from €1599.