The HP S430c is a curved ultra wide monitor that can tangle with two PCs at once

Bigger isn't always better, unless of course you're talking about pizza, friendly giants, or curved ultra wide monitors. Speaking of the latter (what a fortuitous segue), allow us to introduce you to the new HP S430c Curved Ultra Wide Monitor ($999), a 43.2in display that can only succinctly be described as an absolute longerino. The lengthy 21:9 display provides the same amount of real estate as two dual 24in monitors side-by-side, and features HP Device Bridge, a new technology that lets users seamlessly and simultaneously control two PCs at once. That means you can copy and paste between devices with a single keyboard and mouse, and pull off other fancy productivity tricks. Those of you with a big enough desk will be able to grab the HP S430c when it arrived on November 4.