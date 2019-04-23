HP is about to launch its first ever 15in Chromebook

HP is launching its first ever 15in Chromebook, and it's worth a look if you're in the market for an affordable device with a fair bit of screen real-estate. The $449 base model sports a 15.6in backlit IPS touchscreen, 64GB of flash storage, 4GB of onboard memory, an integrated Intel HD Graphics 610 GPU, full-size keyboard and numpad, and up to 13 hours of battery life. Those willing to shell out a bit more will be able to upgrade to an Intel Core i5 processor and 128 of eMMC storage, but with the device still listed as 'coming soon,' it's unclear exactly how much those maxed out models will cost.