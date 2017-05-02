Classroom carpet finish puts Microsoft's Surface Laptop on the student radar

Microsoft is gearing up for back-to-school season early with the Surface Laptop. This neat all-metal notebook runs Windows 10 S, a cut-down version of the eponymous OS built from the ground up for schools and education. It only runs teacher-approved apps available on the Windows Store, but looks like a regular Windows desktop. The 1.25kg, 14mm thick ultraportable should squeeze into a book bag, and that 13.5in Full HD display can handle Netflix binging as well as work and web browsing. It’ll be arriving before September’s new school year in a choice of funky colours, complete with alcantara keyboard. At $999, though, don’t expect it to take on the might of Google’s classroom-friendly Chromebooks.