The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 is a powerful gaming laptop with a ingenious second screen

What's better than one screen? Two. That's the thinking behind the new Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 (£2,999), a high-end gaming laptop with a built-in second screen. Unlike a good portion of dual screen laptops, which flat pack that second display into the bottom half of the device alongside the keyboard, the Zephyrus Duo features a 14.09in 'screenpad plus' display that can be tilted 13-degrees for more comfortable viewing. It should make the screen infinitely more usable by ensuring players don't have to crane their neck to see what on earth is going on. In terms of specs, the Zephyrus Duo is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU. That's backed up by up to 32GB of expandable DDR4-3200 RAM, 2TB of RAID 0 SSD storage, and a main 15.6in non-glare UHD display. In short: it's going to play whatever you can throw at it.