The Asus ROG Chimera laptop is Usain-Bolt-on-steroids fast

Someone at Asus must really like themselves some mythological beings - first the Zephyrus, and no the Chimera. Still, the 4.3GHz out-of-the-box clock speed of the Intel i7-7820HK CPU inside it is no myth. Those chunky looks are hiding a GeForce GTX 1080 gaphics card, too. Pair that with a 17.3in G-Sync monitor, with a lightning-fast 7ms response time and 144Hz refresh rate, and it'll make your games smoother than a the butteriest butter you ever did butter your toast with. The built-in Xbox Wireless reciever will even let you hook up an Xbox One controller if you're not fown for some mouse-and-keyboard action. No word on a launch date or price just yet, but if you have to ask, you're probably not l33t enough to afford one.