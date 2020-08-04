Apple’s T2-equipped 2020 27in iMac is better to look at, faster, snappier, and SSDier

Here we go – another iMac. This 2020 edition of the 27in Retina 5K iMac (from £1799) looks identical to its predecessor, but there’s a lot going on inside: a 10-core option for pros, boosting CPU performance by up to 65%; a new GPU; a True Tone display, which, like on iPad and iPhone, adjusts for ambient lighting; and – if you’re flush – a nano-texture glass option that debuted on Apple’s Pro Display XDR to further reduce glare. Want more? OK, how about SSDs across the line (finally!), a T2 chip for on-the-fly data encryption, a 1080p FaceTime camera with improved face detection and exposure, higher fidelity speakers, and a mic array Apple refers to as “studio quality”? Yeah, we’re not that bothered about the lack of a new case now either, given what Apple’s packed into this thing.