Apple release MacBook Air (2020) with M1 chip and 18-hour battery life

The best-selling Apple laptop just got heaps more appealing. While it looks almost identical and weighs the same as its predecessor, it’s what’s under the hood that makes the difference. While the 13.3in Retina display with backlit keyboard is quite the looker, the 8-core M1 processor apparently ‘shows the best performance per watt of any CPU’. That makes the MacBook Air 3.5 times faster than the previous model with 5X better graphics performance and Apple promise a whopping 18 hours of video playback. With no fan inside, it’s good riddance to that incessant whirring laptop racket. Starting at £999, Apple are open for orders right now.