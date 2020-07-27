Apple is hawking a premium Thunderbolt 3 cable for $129

The late, great Steve Jobs once told a journalist "we don't ship junk" when quizzed about some of the sizeable price tags Apple likes to slap on its tech. For that statement to hold water today, you'd have to believe that the company's new Thunderbolt 3 Pro Cable is the absolute best in the business. Why? Because the 2-meter braided cable is currently selling for $129 on the Apple Store. That's not to say the cable isn't fantastic at what it does. The black anti-tangle cord supports Thunderbolt 3 data transfer at up to 40Gb/s, USB 3.1 Gen 2 data transfer at up to 10Gb/s, DisplayPort video output, and charging up to 100W. It even sports a Thunderbolt logo to "help it stand out from other cables," which is a nice touch. Still, for just $70 more you could grab a new Apple Watch Series 3, or maybe you'd rather treat yourself to a brand spanking new pair of AirPods for an extra $30. Indeed, no matter how much data the Pro Cable can carry, unless you're working on the next Martin Scorsese flick it's likely not a luxury one is willing to shell out for.