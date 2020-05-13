Amazon’s new range of Fire HD 8 tablets pack a punch – but not to your wallet

When it comes to tablets, we might go ga-ga for the iPad, but if you want a more wallet-friendly option, you can bank on Amazon to deliver the goods. It’s now announced the next-generation Fire HD 8 line-up, with the entire family in mind. Adults can immerse themselves in touchscreen bliss with the Fire HD 8 (£89.99), which has 30% faster performance over its predecessor, along with more storage, a mammoth 12 hours of battery life, and USB-C charging. A Game Mode also stops anyone bugging you when you’re kicking bottom in Asphalt 9. A bit flush? The Fire HD 8 Plus (£109.99) for an extra 20 quid nets you 50% more RAM (3GB in total) over the HD 8, a faster charging adapter, and wireless charging. Got nippers? The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition (£139.99) — a dinkier take on a long-time Stuff favourite — matches the Fire HD 8 for specs, but comes ensconced in a kid-proof case even the hardiest tablet basher won’t be able to make a dent in.