The Alldocube X is a wannabe Galaxy Tab killer that’ll make your eyes and wallet happy

You might fancy a lovely new Android tablet to gawp at, but your bank account might disagree. That’s where Alldocube X ($219) comes in. Although a few corners have been cut to hack the price back to a third of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4’s, the Alldocube X has an impressive list of specs. The 10.5in Samsung-sourced AMOLED display – with a resolution of 2560x1600 and HDR support – should make videos, photos and games pop. Elsewhere, the iPad Pro-sized unibody frame has been stuffed with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable via card), an 8000mAh battery, and 8MP cameras. There’s a question mark surrounding the budget-friendly MediaTek SoC versus the more current Snapdragon found in the likes of the S4; but at this price, X could mark the spot if you’re looking for a cheap tablet with clout.