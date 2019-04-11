Acer's Nitro 7 packs more gaming power into a slimmer laptop

Big things sometimes come in small packages, and as Acer's new Nitro 7 gaming laptop shows, big power can also come in small packages. The Nitro 7 offers the same kind of capabilities as the newly-refreshed Nitro 5, packing a 9th-Gen Intel Core processor and top-end NVIDIA GeForce graphics, but it comes in a much slimmer frame - at just 19.9mm thin. The sleek, brushed metal exterior gives this notebook more style than the average gaming laptop while still giving you enough oomph to power just about anything. Meanwhile the 15.6in 1080p IPS panel with 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms response will surely keep you in the game, while the dual fans, CoolBoost tech, and dual exhaust port help avoid overheating. The Nitro 7 hits Europe in June starting at £1,199 (about £1,030).