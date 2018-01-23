Acer’s new Chromebook Spin 11 is an affordable convertible laptop

Windows laptops have been doing Optimus Prime impressions for a while now, but we’re starting to see a number of their Chromebook cousins boast similarly convertible designs. Acer’s new Chromebook Spin 11 is one such device. With an 11.6in touchscreen, a full house of ports (two of which are USB-C) and a microSD card reader, it’s well suited to school or university use, and the 360-hinge means you can swing the display right around when a keyboard isn’t required. The Spin 11 can be kitted with either an Intel Celeron or Pentium quad-core processor, with 4 or 8GB of RAM, and you have the choice of 32 or 64GB of onboard storage. Chuck in an optional Wacom stylus, and you’ve got a pretty versatile machine, even if it is an app-only joint. The Chromebook Spin 11 (starting at $349) goes on sale in the US in March, with a European launch expected not long after.