Acer goes 5G with its Spin 7 touchscreen laptop

Chances are your phone doesn’t even have 5G yet, but Acer doesn’t care: its new Spin 7 (£TBA) convertible is the first laptop to get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G chip. As well as allowing it to connect to some of the sky’s speediest radio waves, that also means its battery lasts up to 24 hours, while the 14in Full HD IPS display spins all the way around, so you can fold it down flat and use the bundled stylus to scrawl all over stuff. Measuring just 15.9mm thin and tipping the scales at only 1.4kg, it’s also nice and portable. Well, it wouldn’t have much use for the 5G otherwise, would it?