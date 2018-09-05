Snapchat’s new Spectacles make you look like a normal person (almost)

There’s no getting away from the fact that Snapchat’s original Spectacles made anyone wearing them look like the world’s worst undercover cop. The camera and LED light ring built into the frame were just way too obvious. Fortunately, everybody on Snapchat is under 25 anyway, and have you seen the ridiculous stuff they already wear? Now, though, Snapchat has released two new styles, the Wayfarer-esque Nico and larger Veronica (both £199.99), that are water resistant, have polarised lenses and will allow you to record pics and video from your POV without standing out quite so much. Well, no more than someone your age on Snapchat doesn’t already...